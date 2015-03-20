Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey nanny rescues child who fell in septic hole

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. – Authorities in New Jersey say a nanny climbed into a 15-foot-deep septic hole and rescued a 3-year-old neighbor who was up to her neck in water.

The Express-Times of Easton, Pennsylvania, reports 26-year-old Luz Jimenez was at the Hackettstown home where she works when she heard Alison Machigua screaming around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the child had walked into the yard and fell through the grass-covered hole.

Luz grabbed a rope and entered the hole, which was about a foot across. As she did that, police arrived and helped ensure Luz was safe.

She grabbed the child, who was holding onto a metal object near the bottom of the hole. They got out after firefighters arrived and put a ladder into the hole.