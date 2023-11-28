New Jersey man shoots 3 of his relatives dead: police

A man has been arrested on murder charges after he allegedly shot three of his relatives dead inside a New Jersey condo on Monday.

Om Brahmbhatt, 23, is facing three counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting three adults – two men and a woman – at a condo in Middlesex County, New Jersey, police said, according to Fox 5.

The shooting took place at a residence on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield at around 9 a.m., and when police arrived on the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

A man, Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, and a woman, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was at the residence when authorities arrived at the scene, and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said Om Brahmbhatt lived with the victims, although it is unclear how he is related to them.

The South Plainfield Police Department said via a press release that there is no threat to the public.

The motivation for the killing is unclear.

Om Brahmbhatt has also been charged with three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.