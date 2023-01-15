Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey house explosion leaves five firefighters injured

The firefighters were investigating smoke that was coming out of the house when it suddenly exploded

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five firefighters were investigating the cause of a fire at a home in northern New Jersey in the early hours of Saturday morning when it suddenly exploded, leaving five of them injured, according to the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Two of the firefighters received burns and were treated at a local hospital, while three others sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. 

The house was completely engulfed in flames after the explosion. 

The house was completely engulfed in flames after the explosion.  (Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department)

A police officer reported strong smoke coming from a single-family home around 2:15 a.m. Firefighters responded to try to find the source of the smoke. 

"They were prepared to extinguish whatever they found," the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department explained. 

"Within a couple minutes of their entrance, and while using a thermal imaging camera to locate the problem, the home literally exploded, injuring some members manning the hose line at the back of the home and partially trapping others in the basement."

NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS BOMBING, 2 YEARS LATER: HOW AN EMERGENCY PHONE OUTAGE AMID DISASTER SPURRED CHANGE

The firefighters were able to escape the house after the explosion on their own. The lone resident was also evacuated. 

Firefighters were investigating the cause of smoke coming out of the home when the explosion occurred. 

Firefighters were investigating the cause of smoke coming out of the home when the explosion occurred.  (Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department)

Five firefighters were injured with bruises and burns.  

Five firefighters were injured with bruises and burns.   (Fox 5 New York)

Deena Sinning, a neighbor, told Fox 5 New York that she was lying in bed when she felt the explosion. 

"All of a sudden, there was a huge bang and our whole entire house shook," she told the local news outlet. "My husband and I jumped out bed, came downstairs, looked out the window and saw the entire house engulfed in flames."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the initial fire and explosion was not immediately released. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest