New Jersey man found dead hours after setting hospital worker on fire, officials say

A New Jersey man accused of setting fire to and assaulting a fellow hospital employee was found to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours into the manhunt for his arrest, according to authorities and recent reports.

Investigators discovered Nicholas Pagano, 31, early Tuesday morning in Waterford Township, New Jersey, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, local police confirmed later that day.

Pagano, a West Deptford resident, was wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon for allegedly setting a female coworker on fire inside Hackensack University Medical Center, according to Waterford Township Police and local affiliate FOX 29.

Pagano, who was a nurse, allegedly attacked and burned the 54-year-old woman inside a hospital break room around 5:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators found he used a wrench to beat the woman during the assault, police said.

He then allegedly fled, prompting a manhunt and a warning from authorities that Pagano "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Pagano’s body was discovered just over 24 hours later, around 8 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the victim was treated at the hospital for cuts to her head and third-degree burns covering her face, hands and upper body. She was later transported to a different hospital, but is expected to survive.