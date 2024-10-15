New Jersey boy, 12, killed in freak accident after tree falls on him while playing in backyard

A 12-year-old boy is dead following a freak accident where a tree fell on him while he was playing with a friend in his backyard in New Jersey.

Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, Lawrence Township police officers were called to a residence for a report that a tree had fallen on a 12-year-old boy, according to a press release from the department.

Officers were able to free the boy from underneath the tree and administer CPR.

Police said the boy was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Lawrence Township School District shared a letter with Fox News Digital that was sent out to parents at the school. The letter identified the boy as Lucas Schwartz.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the death of Lucas Schwartz, a Lawrence Middle School (LMS) 7th Grader, as the result of a tragic accident. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family," the letter read. "Many students and staff will be affected by this news, as this student previously attended Eldridge Park Elementary followed by Lawrence Intermediate School. As a district we are doing everything we can to support our community."

The Lawrence Township School District announced that they will have grief counselors on hand to assist students and staff in the aftermath of the accident.

In addition to the grief counselors, the district said they will also have therapy dogs and members of the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition on school grounds to provide assistance.

"We are heartbroken by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed. We will keep parents and guardians updated on the needs of our district and appreciate your support as we respond to this tragic situation," the school district continued in the statement.

Investigators determined Schwartz was playing with a friend in his backyard when the tree was blown over by gusty winds, striking him, and causing fatal injuries.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe page and meal train was set up for the family.

"To experience the anguish of a mother who tragically lost her child in the blink of an eye is something I’ll NEVER FORGET!!! Lucas was my next-door neighbor!" Letisha Marrow Jordan wrote on a Facebook post promoting the pages to support the family.