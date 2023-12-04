Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire crash leads to ammunition explosion

The NH vehicle hit a concrete barrier, crossed all lanes of traffic and collided with another vehicle

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

NTSB PRELIMINARY REPORT ON DEADLY NEW HAMPSHIRE PLANE CRASH SHOWS IT ASCENDED BEFORE IT CRASHED

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

Hampton Beach, Portsmouth, Manchester crime

All three occupants escaped with one person sustaining significant injuries and another being arrested on warrants. (Fox News)

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

FATAL COLLISION INVOLVING 4 VEHICLES CLAIMS 3 LIVES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.