New Hampshire couple turns to humor after Mary stolen from Nativity

A New Hampshire couple was looking for the person who stole Mary from their Nativity scene in their yard last week and is trying to lure the culprit back with a creative message.

“Please help! Mary Missing, Joseph Doesn’t Want to be a Single Dad” the message read. It was posted on a piece of cardboard next to the Nativity in Manchester.

Shirl Kula says she and her husband have put up the set almost every Christmas in the 16 years they've lived in their home and consider it a gift to the neighborhood. She says they've never tied down the figures because the Nativity scene "belongs to the neighborhood."

“We figured a little bit of humor is always good and that it would get a lot of attention and it certainly has,” Kula told Fox 25 Boston on Tuesday.

Kula says she's not looking to punish whoever took Mary. She simply wants Mary back.

“Let’s face it. It’s not much of a Nativity set without Mary. We’d like her back,” she added.

Jesus isn't in his cradle but hasn't been stolen. Kula and her husband wait until midnight each Christmas to put him out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.