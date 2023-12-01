Nevada state troopers killed by drunken driver on Las Vegas freeway identified: 'Deep sorrow'

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the two troopers killed in the line of duty Thursday morning after a drunken driver hit them while they were assisting another motorist on the side of a Las Vegas freeway near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix were both killed when they stopped at around 3:23 a.m. to check on a driver who appeared to be sleeping in his car off Interstate 15 in the area of D Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

Shortly after they stopped, police said a white Chevrolet HHR collided with the troopers and then fled in an unknown direction.

One of the men died at the scene while the other died at UMC Trauma Hospital.

2 NEVADA STATE TROOPERS KILLED ON LAS VEGAS FREEWAY, SUSPECT ARRESTED: REPORT

The car was located unoccupied in an apartment complex near J Street and Monroe Avenue about five hours later by Las Vegas police, who determined the suspect to be 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams.

Williams was arrested on two counts of each charge: reckless driving resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records.

According to Nevada State Police, Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix joined NSP in January 2019 after serving in the United States Air Force.

"Both Sergeant Abbate and Trooper Felix dedicated their careers to serving the State of Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride," NSP said in a statement. "The Nevada State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of our fallen heroes. We respectfully request that the media maintain the privacy of the families and the Department during this challenging time."

NEVADA OFFICER RESCUED BY GOOD SAMARITAN AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE LEG DURING SHOOTOUT

Las Vegas police also posted two tributes to the fallen troopers on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

"We are devastated by the loss of two @NVStatePolice Highway Patrol Troopers. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those mourning the loss of these two men who leave behind their families and loved ones. We honor their service and sacrifice," the department wrote.

In a video posted later in the day, police can be seen escorting the bodies of Abbate and Felix, taking their flag-draped caskets out of a van and carrying them into a building while dozens of officers stand at attention and salute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the deadly incident remains active and is being led by Las Vegas police's Homicide Section.