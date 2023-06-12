Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Neighbor arrested after Maryland home shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded: report

Suspect lived on same street as victims in Annapolis, Maryland, shooting

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A neighbor has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three victims and left three others wounded at a home in a quiet neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday night, according to a local report.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Charles Robert Smith, lives along Paddington Place, the same street where the shooting unfolded, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told reporters later Monday, FOX45 Baltimore reported.

Police said that a long handgun and a semi-automatic weapon were used in what was described as an "interpersonal dispute."

Jackson said that the three victims killed were Hispanic males, aged 25, 27 and 55. The conditions of the surviving victims are not known, police said one person was flown to a trauma center.

MICHIGAN DEPUTY FATALLY SHOOTS MAN ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL PEOPLE, HIMSELF

People standing around a house

Police stand among a crowd outside a home where multiple people were shot in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The names of the victims and their relations were not immediately provided.

Police cars

Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

FLORIDA MAN CUTS OFF ANKLE MONITOR, JUMPS OUT OF APARTMENT WINDOW DURING SWAT NEGOTIATIONS

"It wasn't random," Jackson told reporters earlier, noting that the victims "died outside" the home.

  • A police officer walking
    Image 1 of 3

    A law enforcement officer walks on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

  • People in the front yard of a home
    Image 2 of 3

    People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

  • Cars parked along a street
    Image 3 of 3

    Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear what charges Smith would face.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.