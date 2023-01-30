Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

NC shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

North Carolina police believe an argument led to the shooting outside a building

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl Rice Jr., 29, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to a police news release.

Two other people with gunshot wounds -- males age 23 and 17 -- had separately been taken to hospitals. Both were in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.

TYRE NICHOLS' LAST WORDS HEARD ON NEWLY RELEASED BODYCAM FOOTAGE: 'I'M JUST TRYING TO GET HOME'

Darryl Rice Jr., 29, died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Darryl Rice Jr., 29, died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A preliminary investigation by police indicates an argument began inside the business where the party was scheduled and continue outside before shots were fired, the news release said. Police were still seeking information on Sunday.

Authorities closed the street outside the business for several hours for the investigation.