North Carolina
NC police say 6 migrant workers hit by SUV outside Walmart in 'intentional assault,' unknown suspect at large

Lincolnton police describe the SUV driver as an 'older White male'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Police said that six "migrant workers" were plowed down by an SUV outside a North Carolina Walmart store Sunday, and the unidentified suspect remains at large. 

The Lincolnton Police Department said the driver in the afternoon incident was described as an "older White male," stressing that the "motives of the suspect are still under investigation." 

"Six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle. All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening," police wrote on Facebook.

Police described the suspect's car as "an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack." 

suspect SUV passing tree and leaving Walmart parking lot

Lincolnton, North Carolina, police released photos showing an SUV flee the scene where six migrant workers were hit in the parking lot of a Walmart store. (Lincolnton Police Department)

Police released four similar images appearing to show the dark-colored SUV fleeing the scene.

Suspect SUV captured on surveillance video

Lincolnton, North Carolina, police say the driver was described as an older White male and ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and suspect. (Lincolnton Police Department)

The department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver in question. Linconton, which is located roughly 35 miles northwest of Charlotte, is home to about 11,000 people.

suspect SUV seen driving out of parking lot

Lincolnton, North Carolina, police say six migrant workers were hit outside a Walmart in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle. (Lincolnton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. Det. Mamadou Diallo is the lead investigator in the case.

Suspect SUV leaves Walmart after plowing into migrants

The "intentional assault with a vehicle" happened at approximately 1:17 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 306 North Generals Blvd., Lincolnton, North Carolina. (Lincolnton Police Department)

More information about the six victims was not immediately available. It is unclear if there was a connection between the suspect and the migrants hurt. 

