NC police say 6 migrant workers hit by SUV outside Walmart in 'intentional assault,' unknown suspect at large

Police said that six "migrant workers" were plowed down by an SUV outside a North Carolina Walmart store Sunday, and the unidentified suspect remains at large.

The Lincolnton Police Department said the driver in the afternoon incident was described as an "older White male," stressing that the "motives of the suspect are still under investigation."

"Six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle. All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening," police wrote on Facebook.

Police described the suspect's car as "an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack."

Police released four similar images appearing to show the dark-colored SUV fleeing the scene.

The department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver in question. Linconton, which is located roughly 35 miles northwest of Charlotte, is home to about 11,000 people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. Det. Mamadou Diallo is the lead investigator in the case.

More information about the six victims was not immediately available. It is unclear if there was a connection between the suspect and the migrants hurt.