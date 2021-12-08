Expand / Collapse search
Navy SEAL dead after Virginia training accident: reports

The SEAL Team 8 member was not immediately identified, reports said

A U.S. Navy SEAL died Tuesday after being injured over the weekend during a training operation in Virginia, according to a report.

The SEAL Team 8 member was not immediately identified because family members had not yet been contacted, the military news website Task & Purpose reported.

The service member was assigned to Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Navy Times reported.

The accident occurred Saturday, with details to be made public at "the appropriate time," Lt. Cmdr. Kara Handley, a spokeswoman for the Naval Special Warfare Command, told the news outlet.

The Navy SEAL trident rests atop a folded American flag in remembrance of the brotherhood.

The SEAL team member died in a Norfolk hospital, she added.

Nine Navy SEALs died as the result of training accidents between 2013 and 2016, the report said.

That total exceeds the four SEALs who were killed either in combat or in service-related incidents over the same period, according to USA Today.

