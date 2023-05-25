Navy says SEAL training in which seaman died operated with 'unrecognized accumulation of risk'

The Navy on Thursday released its investigation into the death of a SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week" training in California, concluding the program operated with a number of risks.

The investigation into Seaman Kyle Mullen's death found that Basic Underwater Demolition/Sea, Air, and Land (BUD/S) was "operating with a previously unrecognized accumulation of risk across multiple systems," the Navy said.

Seaman Kyle Mullen died in February 2022 at a San Diego area hospital after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness.

"I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the Naval Education and Training Command investigation team for their insightful recommendations," said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command.

