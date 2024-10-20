Navy confirms death of crew after jet crashes near Mount Rainier in Washington

U.S. Naval officials confirmed Sunday that the two crew members of a Navy jet that crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington last week were located and declared dead.

The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron out of Whidbey Island Naval Air Station crashed on a mountainside east of Mount Rainier on Tuesday afternoon. While the wreckage of the plane was located resting about 6,000 feet up in a remote, steep and heavily-wooded area, the status of the crew remained unknown without a site assessment of the debris area.

Army Special Forces soldiers trained in mountaineering, high-angle rescue, medical and technical communication skills needed to navigate the difficult terrain assisted with efforts to locate the missing crew members as quickly as possible.

On Sunday, the Navy said Electronic Attack Wing Pacific shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, noting that the two missing crew members had been located and were pronounced dead.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers," Commander Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 said on Sunday. "Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators and ensuring the well-being of our Sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased.

In a press release, the Navy said out of respect for the families and in accordance with Navy policy, the identities of the crew members would be withheld for 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Personnel will remain on site to recover debris and plan for the long-term salvage and recovery efforts, the Navy noted.

The Navy added that the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The EA-18G is a variant of the F/A-18 family of aircraft, outfitted with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite that is used for tactical jamming and electronic protection, according to the Navy’s website. The jet was built to replace the EA-6B Prowler, and first went into production in October 2004.

The jet made its inaugural flight in August 2006, and the first delivery of the aircraft was made on June 3, 2008, to VAQ 129 at NAS Whidbey Island.

Each plane comes with a price tag of $67 million.