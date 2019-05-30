Navy Chief of Info attempts damage control over USS McCain on Twitter after five years of inactivity

The official Twitter account of the Navy Chief of Information attempted to do damage control over the report that the White House requested the removal of the USS McCain during President Trump's trip to Japan, sending out its first tweet in over five years.

The Wall Street Journal reported on an email sent from the White House to the U.S Navy and Air Force officials requested that the “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight" ahead of the president's visit with the military on the USS Wasp.

President Trump took to Twitter to deny any knowledge that such orders were made by the White House.

"I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan," Trump wrote. "Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do!"

The U.S. Navy's Chief of Information took to Twitter as well on an account that was dormant since January 2014.

"The name of USS John S. McCain was not obscured during the POTUS visit to Yokosuka on Memorial Day. The Navy is proud of that ship, its crew, its namesake and its heritage," the chief tweeted.

However, after another Twitter user pointed out the last tweet made on the account was "half a decade ago," the Chief of Information conceded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fair enough. I have only been in this job less than a week. This is not how I had planned to reactivate the CHINFO twitter account..." the chief replied.

The Navy Chief of Information, Rear Admiral Charles Brown, did in fact start on the job less than a week ago according to his bio that was updated on May 23. Brown has served as a public affairs officer for over 20 years for several naval fleets.