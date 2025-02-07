Expand / Collapse search
Navy

Naval Academy closing DEI offices to align with Trump executive orders: memo

Staff at Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, also told to remove ‘gender-identifying pronouns' from email signatures

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The head of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, says the school is "taking steps to close all agency Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders," according to an email obtained by Fox News. 

The message sent to staff by Vice Adm. Yvette Davids in late January began by noting that "The President has directed that the following information be forwarded to all employees." 

"We are taking steps to close all agency Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders titled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing and Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions," it said. 

"Concerns have been raised that some of these programs may have been modified in a way that obscures their DEIA objectives," Davis added. 

US Naval Academy cadets

Midshipmen march on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Staff at the school have been told that the school is closing DEI offices to align with President Donald Trump's executive orders, according to an email obtained by Fox News. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

She also asked in the email that if any Naval Academy staff are "aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies," to report "all facts and circumstances" to the Office of Personnel Management. 

The U.S. Navy Academy declined to comment on the matter Friday when contacted by Fox News Digital. 

A human resources official at the school also sent out an email Monday telling staff, "To be in compliance with the recent DOD directive, no USNA email address should include gender-identifying pronouns on any email signature line." 

US Naval Academy campus

The U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Maryland. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The directives come as West Point has disbanded a number of identity-based clubs at the military academy to comply with Trump’s executive orders and new Pentagon guidance, Fox News has confirmed.  

Some of the clubs no longer sanctioned by the university include the Asian-Pacific Forum, the Korean-American relations seminar, the Latin Cultural Club, the National Society of Black Engineers Club and the Society of Women Engineers Club.  

Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump, shown here on Friday, Feb. 7, has instituted sweeping policies to eradicate DEI across the federal government since taking office. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. Military Academy communications office said the clubs had been dissolved because they were affiliated with the DEI office.  

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.