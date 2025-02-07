Naval Academy closing DEI offices to align with Trump executive orders: memo

The head of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, says the school is "taking steps to close all agency Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders," according to an email obtained by Fox News.

The message sent to staff by Vice Adm. Yvette Davids in late January began by noting that "The President has directed that the following information be forwarded to all employees."

"We are taking steps to close all agency Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders titled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing and Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions," it said.

"Concerns have been raised that some of these programs may have been modified in a way that obscures their DEIA objectives," Davis added.

She also asked in the email that if any Naval Academy staff are "aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies," to report "all facts and circumstances" to the Office of Personnel Management.

The U.S. Navy Academy declined to comment on the matter Friday when contacted by Fox News Digital.

A human resources official at the school also sent out an email Monday telling staff, "To be in compliance with the recent DOD directive, no USNA email address should include gender-identifying pronouns on any email signature line."

The directives come as West Point has disbanded a number of identity-based clubs at the military academy to comply with Trump’s executive orders and new Pentagon guidance, Fox News has confirmed.

Some of the clubs no longer sanctioned by the university include the Asian-Pacific Forum, the Korean-American relations seminar, the Latin Cultural Club, the National Society of Black Engineers Club and the Society of Women Engineers Club.

The U.S. Military Academy communications office said the clubs had been dissolved because they were affiliated with the DEI office.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.