Navajo Police ID person of interest in northern Arizona shooting

44-year-old Derick Myron considered armed and dangerous, might be driving black pickup with NM plates

Authorities were searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting Monday in northern Arizona in a small community on the vast Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Police Department said the shooting occurred in Cameron, about 50 miles north of Flagstaff.

Police didn’t immediately release details about the shooting but asked for the public’s help to locate 44-year-old Derick Myron.

A person of interest was identified Monday in a northern Arizona shooting. (Fox News)

Myron is considered armed and dangerous, may be driving a black pickup truck with New Mexico license plates and possibly headed to Tuba City, some 27 miles northeast of Cameron, according to police.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and not a threat to the community.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted around 10:30 a.m. for residents near the Cameron Chapter House and a Mormon church.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known. Police said the FBI in Flagstaff will be investigating the case.