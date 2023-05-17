Native American student sues school for removing feather from her graduation cap

A student is suing her Oklahoma school district after educators allegedly damaged a sacred feather stuck in her graduation cap.

Lena Black, who is Otoe-Missouria and Osage, filed the lawsuit Monday against Broken Arrow Public Schools and two of the district's employees.

"This unnecessary, traumatic experience ruined Ms. Black's graduation experience, a day of celebration for her, her family, and her community for Ms. Black's academic accomplishments, personal growth, and future prospects," a complaint filed in Tulsa County District Court states.

Black is alleging the school violated her freedom of speech and inflicted emotional distress by restricting her use of the feather.

"Native students should be permitted to recognize their academic achievement from a religious and spiritual viewpoint, just as so many other students are allowed to (recognize) their academic achievement from a secular viewpoint," the lawsuit adds.

A spokesperson for the school told The Oklahoman the district had not received information regarding the lawsuit and declined to comment further.

Black alleges the incident occurred while she was waiting to walk onto the school's football field and be seated for the graduation ceremony.

The former student claims that two school officials approached her and said that the feather was a "prohibited decoration" despite Black's attempts to explain the feather's religious significance.

She alleges the two officials attempted to "forcibly remove" the plume from her hat and that it was "physically and ceremonially damaged."

The lawsuit also claims Black suffers from an "anxiety disorder" and was disturbed by the attempts to physically take the feather, which she received at 3 years old.

"As an integral part of her traditional regalia, Ms. Black wore the eagle plume during [Southern Cloth Dancing and Gourd Dancing] a few times a month from her third birthday until 2019," the lawsuit states. "These dances, and the sacred eagle plume's use during them, serve a religious, cultural, and ceremonial purpose for Ms. Black."

Black is seeking compensatory damages of at least $50,000, punitive damages and reimbursement of legal costs.