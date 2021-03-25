Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

National weather forecast: Tornadoes, hail, thunderstorms to slam Mid-South

A strengthening system will peak Thursday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 25Video

National Forecast, March 25

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A dangerous day of severe weather, including a tornado outbreak, is expected today over parts of the Mid-South and Tennessee River Valley

POSSIBLE TORNADO SLAMS TEXAS CITY, DESTROYS CENTURY-OLD BUILDING

Large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes will threaten the area on Thursday night (Fox News)

A strengthening system will peak later this afternoon and tonight, producing powerful thunderstorms containing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and multiple tornadoes. 

Hazardous weather is expected Thursday over the Mid-South and Tennessee River Valley (Fox News)

Some of these twisters could be violent and long track. 

Some of the tornadoes could be strong and long track (Fox News)

The bullseye for the strongest storms will extend across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

The strongest storms will reach across three states (Fox News)

Please plan ahead in these areas to have a plan in place if and when a watch or warning is up, and have a way to get these alerts especially in the overnight hours. 

How to stay prepared in the event of a tornado (Fox News)

How to stay prepared in the event of a tornado (Fox News)

This system will then lift into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast on Friday.

It will be a weaker storm, but strong winds, heavy rainfall and some severe weather will be possible.

The system will then shift into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday (Fox News)

Scattered showers and mountain snow will move into areas across the Southwest.

Wind advisories are also in place for parts of California and Arizona

Warmer than average temperatures will sweep the eastern U.S. (Fox News)

The East Coast will enjoy warmer-than-average temperatures with some cities across the Mid-Atlantic reaching into the low 80s. 

Records could be broken from Florida to Maine.

