National weather forecast: Strong cold front to bring severe weather across eastern US

A strong cold front will be the focus of many weather hazards Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will drench parts of the Southeast up into the mid-Atlantic.

Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall are expected to threaten areas that have an excess of water from storms moving through the same regions with above-average rainfall over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, much colder air will sink in behind the cold front resulting in heavy snow for interior sections of the Northeast.

Over a foot of snow will be possible across the mountains of New York and Vermont.

That cold air has prompted freeze warnings for parts of the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys.

Temperatures will run 15 to 25 degrees below average, which could lead to early-season crop damage.

Record lows will be possible.

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend for much of the country.