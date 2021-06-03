National weather forecast: Heat wave moving across US

Strong thunderstorms will develop across the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, bringing the threat of damaging winds, localized flooding and an isolated tornado.

A few strong storms could also reach the Northeast, but the best chance for storms will be across eastern Virginia northward through Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect from the Southwest through interior California and the Northwest as highs in the 90s and 100s continue through the end of the week.

CALIFORNIA TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT WAVE WARNING FOR ELDERLY, PETS

The Pacific Northwest will begin seeing slight relief Thursday, with more noticeable and widespread easing of temperatures across the West going into the weekend.

Hot weather is also building across the Plains and Midwest on Thursday with afternoon highs in the 90s.

By Friday, those temperatures will cross the 100-degree mark in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

The East will then heat up over the weekend as the warmth moves eastward.