Nashville police officer shot while responding to call

The officer was taken to a hospital but their condition was unclear.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Nashville, Tenn., police officer was shot Tuesday while responding to another shooting, according to media reports. 

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 p.m. in Nashville, FOX affiliate WZTV in Nashville reported. It was not clear what led to the shooting or if the suspect was hit. 

The officer was taken to a hospital and SWAT officers have arrived at the scene. 

Fox News has reached out to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department but has not heard back. 

Check back for more details on this developing story.

