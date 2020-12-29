Nashville bomber feared 5G conspiracies, hunted aliens, believed in ‘lizard people’: report

The man suspected of detonating an RV bomb in Nashville on Christmas morning may have followed a number of conspiracy theories, believed in "lizard people" -- and spent time hunting for aliens, according to a new report.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, also may have feared that 5G technology was a threat to health and liberty, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The unnamed sources reportedly found conspiracy-minded writings authored by Warner, and investigators were looking into whether his beliefs had anything to do with the explosion.

Warner blew up an RV parked in downtown Nashville around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas, damaging dozens of buildings, killing himself and injuring three others. The blast also damaged an AT&T facility and led to service outages in and around the region. AT&T's wireless network includes 5G service across the country, and investigators were looking into whether the building had been targeted.

The lizard people conspiracy, popularized by controversial British writer David Icke and others, posits that shapeshifting alien reptiles can assume human form in a bid to take over the world.

Icke was banned from Twitter last month after allegedly spreading COVID-19 "disinformation" and attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the BBC reported. He had already been banned from Facebook and YouTube, and also embraced 5G conspiracies.

Authorities have not released a motive for the bombing, but Warner showed some odd behavior before the blast.

He gave away his car, saying he had cancer. He transferred the deed to his house for free. And he told his employer that he was retiring.

Law enforcement seized some of his belongings during their investigation, including a computer and storage drive.

His only arrest came in 1978 on a marijuana charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.