Spaceflight
Published

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 astronaut mission successfully arrives at International Space Station

SpaceX's Crew-6 astronauts will stay aboard the ISS for six months

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-6 to International Space Station Video

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-6 to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. (Video: NASA TV)

SpaceX's Crew-6 astronaut mission successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) early Friday morning.

The Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, docked with the ISS around 1:40 a.m. The mission ran into a slight snag just as the docking process was set to begin.

The International Space Station Twitter account indicated there was an issue with a "faulty hook sensor" on the capsule, but said ground controllers were able to send up a software override that took care of the issue.

The capsule is carrying four astronauts – NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Alneyadi is the first person from the Arab world to go up for an extended monthslong stay. He is also the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to space.

Crew-6 astronauts are replacing the U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew that has been aboard the ISS since October. 

Crew-6 will be at the ISS for a six-month science stay.

The Crew-5 astronauts - NASA's Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata of Japan and cosmonaut Anna Kikina - are scheduled to return to Earth about five days after Crew-6 arrives, according to Space.com.

From left, Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg, Stephen Bowen, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi pose for a photo after leaving the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

From left, Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg, Stephen Bowen, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi pose for a photo after leaving the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Crew-6 Dragon capsule launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after midnight on Thursday. 

The crew was originally scheduled to launch on Monday, but it was scrubbed at the last minute due to a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.