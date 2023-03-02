Expand / Collapse search
Spaceflight
Published

NASA, SpaceX successfully launch four astronauts to space station

The Crew-6 Dragon capsule should reach the space station on Friday

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-6 to International Space Station

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-6 to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. (Video: NASA TV)

We have liftoff!

SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA early Thursday morning.

The successful launch comes after the first attempt was scrubbed on Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight. It's carrying four crew members – NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2023.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alneyadi is the first person from the Arab world to go up for an extended monthslong stay. He is also the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to space.

"Welcome to orbit," SpaceX Launch Control radioed, noting liftoff occurred four years to the day after the capsule's first orbital test flight. "If you enjoyed your ride, please don't forget to give us five stars."

  • The four astronauts of NASA and SpaceX's Crew-6
    Image 1 of 6

    From left, Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg, Stephen Bowen, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi pose for a photo after leaving the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The astronauts are scheduled to liftoff early Thursday morning on a trip to the International Space Station.  (AP Photo/John Raoux)

  • NASA administrators see the astronauts off before launch
    Image 2 of 6

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, left, and Bob Cabana, NASA associate administrator watch as NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission launch, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

  • A far away view of the Crew-6 launch
    Image 3 of 6

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour launches from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

  • The rocket launching into space from Florida
    Image 4 of 6

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

  • Photographers taking pictures of the Crew-6 lauch
    Image 5 of 6

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in this time exposure photograph from Launch Pad 39-A Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts are beginning a mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

  • The rocket sits during the day before launch
    Image 6 of 6

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour stands ready on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The launch is scheduled for early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The launch is SpaceX's ninth crewed flight to date and the fourth for the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, according to Space.com. 

The Crew-6 astronauts will replace the U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew that has been aboard the ISS since October.

Crew-6 is expected to dock with the ISS for a six-month science stay early Friday morning.

Bowen, the Crew-6's leader, said the four have jelled well as a team despite differences between their countries. Even with the tension over the war in Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia have continued to work together on the space station and trade seats on rides there.

"It's just tremendous to have the opportunity to fly with these guys," Bowen said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.