N.Y. man kills wife, children before turning gun on self

An upstate New York man killed his wife and then used a shotgun to kill his two sons and himself, police said.

Trooper Melissa McMorris said Friday that pharmacist Abbas Lodhi first shot Sarwat Lodhi in Wappingers Falls, then killed 9-year-old Zain and 13-year-old Mujtabah. The man's body and those of his children were found Thursday in their Dutchess County hometown, Pleasant Valley.

McMorris says Sarwat Lodhi's body was found along a road on Friday.

She says Abbas Lodhi and his sons died of gunshots to their chests. She says his wife may have been killed with the same weapon.

The investigation into what was behind the killings continues.

Authorities say the parents moved from Pakistan during the 1990s and became U.S. citizens.