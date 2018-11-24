Mystery deepens as skull found buried in Long Island basement shows signs of blunt force trauma

A skull unearthed in a Long Island, N.Y., basement by a man searching for his long-lost father showed signs of blunt force trauma, according to a report.

The head of the Suffolk Police homicide squad told Newsday Friday the skull had been fractured by blunt force trauma, but unraveling the mystery has been difficult.

“Time is our enemy," Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said. “We want people with firsthand knowledge, but because so much time has passed, we have not been able to find anyone with firsthand knowledge.”

Mike Carroll, 57, found the intact skeleton last month in the basement of a home in Lake Grove, N.Y., that he has lived in almost his entire life. He believes the remains belong to his father George Carroll, who served in the Korean War, and disappeared in 1961.

He had been told his father “went out and never came back.” He said he and his three siblings never got a straight answer from their mother about the disappearance. Dorothy Carroll died in 1998.

Carroll and his family consulted a psychic and paranormal investigators during their search for their father’s remains. He said it had been a family rumor for years that his father may be buried in the basement.

The county coroner is trying to identify the remains.

Beyrer told the paper the Carroll home was under construction when George Carroll disappeared at age 26 or 27.

Investigators suspect he may have been buried by a worker or someone else who had unfettered access to the home, according to the paper.

Mike Carroll said the last person who might have direct knowledge about his father’s whereabouts was his mother’s second husband, Richard Darress, who died a few months ago in Mexico.

“He would have been someone we would have wanted to speak with,” Beyrer said.