Mutilated alligator found in Florida without head or tail

The mutilated body of an alligator, with its head and tail cut off, was found Thursday in Florida – marking a second such discovery in the state in less than a month.

The remains were found Thursday morning by a kayaker at Hosford Park Boat Ramp off the St. Lucie River in the town of Stuart.

“This needs to be picked up before it rots,” Kino Velez, who tweeted a photo of the discovery, said in the post.

FLORIDA MAN SWIMS WITH, RESCUES 9-FOOT 'REAL MELLOW' ALLIGATOR FROM POOL

The photo shows the largely dismembered alligator with its head, tail and most of its limbs missing.

“The fact that the tail is missing, that’s the dead give-away that it has been poached,” Velez told the Orlando Sentinel. “The tail is where the gator’s mean in found.”

He told the newspaper that he believes he has seen this particular alligator before while kayaking down the river.

“It belongs to all of us and they took a resource from us,” Velez said. “And we won’t get that back anytime soon.”

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY GAVE ALLIGATOR BEER, ENTICED REPTILE TO BITE HIM

Florida’s alligator hunting season runs from August to Nov. 1 – the day before Velez’s discovery.

This is the second such discovery in less than a month.

An alligator was found without its head on the side of a roadway in Sarasota early last month, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Florida Fish and Wildlife is said to be investigating both discoveries.