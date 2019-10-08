Florida man allegedly gave alligator beer, enticed reptile to bite him

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bait an alligator into biting his arm and pouring beer into the reptile’s mouth.

The incident reportedly occurred Aug. 26 when Timothy Kepke, 27, of Hobe Sound, was out with his friend Noah Osborne, 22. According to reports, Osborne caught the alligator and Kepke attempted to entice the animal to bite his arm and poured the alcoholic beverage in the animal’s mouth. It was not shared how large the alligator was.

The pair were arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one felony count of unlawfully taking an alligator, TCPalm reported.

Authorities were tipped off about the illegal treatment of the animal by a complaint from a source to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Video of the incident was reportedly taken and shared.

Kepke admitted to being the man in the video on Sept. 17 but told officers he was not drunk during the incident. He told officers he and Osborne released the alligator alive.

If convicted, the two could face fines and possible jail time.

