An Arizona grand jury on Tuesday indicted Raad Almansoori, the suspect tied to a string of violent crimes against women around the country, including a murder in a New York City hotel and two stabbings in Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

In a press release, Mitchell announced that Almansoori was indicted for two counts of attempt to commit first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault, and one count of theft of means of transportation.

The charges stem from two separate criminal acts against two women in Phoenix and Surprise on Feb. 17 and 18. Almansoori was detained by officers from the Scottsdale Police Department the same day as the second alleged attack.

After Scottsdale police captured him, he also allegedly admitted to stabbing "an attractive younger female" later identified as a 22-year-old woman in Phoenix, and to brutally killing Denisse Oleas-Arancibia at the SoHo 54 hotel in Manhattan, New York.

The grand jury indictments replace the direct charges filed against Almansoori last week.

On Monday, Almansoori was denied bond after a bail hearing in Maricopa County. The suspected killer has also had his bail revoked in Orlando, Florida, where he had pending charges in connection with the sex assault and carjacking of another woman.

If convicted, Almansoori would be sent to New York to stand trial for Oleas-Arancibia's murder before he begins his Arizona sentence.

Court records show Almansoori has prior charges in Arizona as well, including a 2018 conviction for aggravated assault.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.