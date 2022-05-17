'How to Murder Your Husband' novelist on trial for real-life murder testifies about money troubles, ghost guns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Romance novelist and "How to Murder Your Husband" author Nancy Crampton Brophy, who is on trial for the death of her own husband, took the stand Monday and discussed the couple's financial struggles, among other things.

The Oregon author of "How to Murder Your Husband" allegedly killed her real-life husband, Daniel Brophy, 63, on June 2, 2018.

CONNECTICUT LACROSSE PLAYER JAMES MCGRATH STABBING: NO ARRESTS IN HIGH SCHOOLER DEATH AFTER HOUSE PARTY FIGHT

She allegedly committed the murder amid financial issues and needed the $1.5 million in insurance, according to prosecutors. She allegedly shot Brophy in the back and while he was on the floor, according to police.

During her testimony on Tuesday, Brophy’s attorney asked her about her days selling Medicare insurance, which she said the couple had planned to do in an effort to have a steady income stream, FOX 12 reported.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

They agreed to sell their house and took out a loan against their 401K plan to finance a landscaping project in their backyard.

"Dan knew the credit card debt was going to kill us," Brophy said. "We could only sustain so much interest. That was really his first concern was let’s get rid of the debt. My first concern was also let's get ready to get the house sold."

Her testimony also touched on her alleged fascination with ghost guns after reading a news article. She planned to write a romance novel about a woman scared for her safety where each chapter would feature a new piece of a gun, the news outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also admitted to purchasing a ghost gun kit but never assembled it. In 2018, she bought a Glock at the Portland Gun Show following a mass shooting in Florida, the report said.