US

Multiple police officers struck by gunfire in active North Carolina SWAT situation

Authorities deployed a SWAT team to handle the active scene

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Multiple police officers struck by gunfire in active North Carolina SWAT situation

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said "numerous" police officers were shot in Charlotte on Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals Task Force was was conducting an investigation. (Source: Citizens App)

Multiple police officers were struck by gunfire during a U.S. Marshals Task Force investigation in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that "numerous" officers were shot at the scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which is in the Shannon Park neighborhood. As of 2:55 p.m., the situation was still considered active and multiple victims were transported to local hospitals.

"Avoid the area," the police department said. "Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities."

According to police, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was investigating the area when they were "engaged by active gunfire from a subject." 

Crime scene North Carolina officers shot

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that multiple cops were shot on Monday afternoon. (Citizen App)

All officers who were injured were transported to hospitals.

At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene. Police urged residents to stay inside their homes.

Police cars at scene

(Citizen App)

"CMPD SWAT team is on scene and continuing to work through the incident," the X post read. "This is still an active scene. Please avoid the area."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information, but no new details were available.

Wide shot of shooting scene

Residents in the 5000 block of Galway Drive are urged to stay inside. (Citizen App)

It's unclear exactly how many officers were injured or their conditions.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

