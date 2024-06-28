Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Multiple people dead, injured after car crashes into local New York nail salon

Law enforcement responded to the Long Island, New York, nail salon on Friday afternoon

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Tractor trailer crashes into New Jersey home Video

Tractor trailer crashes into New Jersey home

Crews rushed to the scene after a tractor trailer crashed into the back of a home in Carteret, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon after the driver suffered a "medical incident." (Credit: FOX 5 NY)

At least four people are dead and nine hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through the front of a building in Long Island, New York on Friday afternoon, officials said, FOX 5 reported.

FOX 5, citing sources, confirmed that the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. at the Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Avenue in Deer Park in Suffolk County

Nail Salon in Long Island

At least four people were killed and nine were hospitalized after a car crashed into a nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island. (Fox 5)

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.