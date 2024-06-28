Multiple people dead, injured after car crashes into local New York nail salon

Crews rushed to the scene after a tractor trailer crashed into the back of a home in Carteret, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon after the driver suffered a "medical incident." (Credit: FOX 5 NY)
At least four people are dead and nine hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through the front of a building in Long Island, New York on Friday afternoon, officials said, FOX 5 reported.
FOX 5, citing sources, confirmed that the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. at the Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Avenue in Deer Park in Suffolk County.
At least four people were killed and nine were hospitalized after a car crashed into a nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island. (Fox 5)
The cause of the crash is unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
