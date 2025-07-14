Mountain biker missing in Oregon, prompting search and rescue mission: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mountain biker was reported missing in Oregon after not returning home from a biking trip in Mount Hood, according to authorities.

Ralph Sawyer, 52, was reported missing on Friday around 10:30 p.m. – two hours after he was expected to return home after leaving that morning for a mountain biking trip, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

A search and rescue mission was immediately launched to locate him, the sheriff's office said.

"Sawyer has a long history of mountain biking in the area and is familiar with the terrain," the release noted, adding that the bike used was specifically designed for gravel roads.

The man had still not been found as of Monday, but officials said his car, a blue Kia Soul, was located shortly after midnight on Saturday with his cell phone inside.

Sawyer is described as 6'1" with brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange bike helmet, blue shirt and black biking shorts.

The search for Sawyer has been centered along East Still Creed Road to Veda Lake and Kinzel Lake, along with the U.S. Forest Service roads around Trillium Lake, located about 40 miles southeast of Portland.

Officials said about nearly 40 searchers were involved in the search on Saturday and 70 were mobilized on Sunday, covering hundreds of miles by ground and on vehicles, including ATVs and motorbikes. Technical rope teams were deployed to search over steep terrain while drones and a helicopter from the Oregon National Guard searched from the air.

An Air Force Reserve Command combat search and rescue unit and K9 units were deployed on Monday in addition to the groups involved in search efforts over the weekend.