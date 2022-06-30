Mother of woman executed while pushing stroller on NYC Upper East Side speaks out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The mother of a 20-year-old woman shot in the back of the head on the Upper East Side Wednesday night while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller said the suspect is the child's father.

"The city was supposed to be protecting her," said Lisa Desort, the mother of the slain woman. "This is a domestic violence case from January. We called the precinct."

The victim, a mother of two, was shot in the head from behind and at close range at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night while pushing a stroller on E. 95th St. and Lexingtion Ave. The suspect fled. Police are trying to track down the baby's father, who is being called person of interest in the murder investigation, a source told Fox News Digital.

"All that anyone needs to know in this city is we called numerous times for her protection," said Desort, who broke down in sobs as she spoke to Fox News Digital. "No one protected my daughter, and now she's dead."

The suspected shooter is the father of the 3-month-old child in the stroller, Desort said. "He threatened me with death, my daughter with death, and my other daughter with death," Desort said. "We called the precinct numerous times."

The victim also shares a 2-year-old child with another man and aspired to be a pediatric nurse.

Desort said her daugher had everything going for her. "She had been working since she was 16, and she took care of people. She was the best mother," the grieving mom said. "My daughter did not deserve this."