More than 55 women accuse Army OB-GYN of sexual abuse, filming as Fort Hood faces scrutiny over silence

More than 55 women have now come forward with allegations against an Army OB-GYN accused of recording and inappropriately touching patients at military hospitals in Texas and Hawaii, raising new questions about why the Army did not act sooner and whether earlier complaints were ignored.

Maj. Blaine McGraw, previously assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood and earlier to Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, was suspended Oct. 17 after a patient reported discovering photos taken during a sensitive exam. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents opened a case the same day.

Attorneys representing the women say the misconduct stretches back years and that several of the patterns described by Fort Hood patients mirror what women reported at Tripler. They argue the Army’s public statements have revealed little and seemed designed more to limit institutional exposure than to support affected patients.

"These women trusted the uniform," attorney Andrew Cobos told Fox News Digital. "And they’re telling us the Army repeatedly ignored them."

In a Nov. 10 statement, the Army said it had sent notification letters to every patient McGraw treated during his time at CRDAMC — more than 1,400 women — even if there was no specific indication they were affected. The letters, which offered no details about the nature of the allegations or possible risks, left many recipients stunned and unsure what to do next.

Cobos said several of his clients described the outreach as "cold and confusing" and said they received little guidance from the Army’s call center beyond general contact information for CID or the hospital. Some women reported long wait times, calls rolled over to unrelated departments or staff who were unfamiliar with the case.

"One of our clients left a CID interview in tears after seeing photos of her own body," Cobos said. "Nobody walked her to a counselor. Nobody asked if she was safe."

When questioned by Fox News Digital, Army CID responded that "all our agents are trained specifically for trauma-informed interviews" and that victims were provided an "Initial Information for Victims and Witnesses of Crimes" paper handout from the Department of War.



Several women who saw McGraw at Tripler before he transferred to Texas told attorneys they recognized the same behaviors reported at Fort Hood, including unnecessary exams, invasive procedures without clear medical need and the use of a phone positioned in his chest pocket during appointments.

Former Tripler personnel have also spoken to Cobos’s team, saying concerns about McGraw’s conduct were "not new." The Army has not said whether any reviews were conducted during his time in Hawaii or whether earlier complaints were forwarded to Fort Hood when he transferred.

The Army has said little publicly beyond confirming that McGraw was removed from patient care the day the report was made and that "additional administrative measures" were taken. Officials have not said whether any concerns were raised before Oct. 17, whether other patients previously complained or whether any internal reviews flagged issues before the investigation began.

In two statements issued Oct. 28 and Nov. 10, Fort Hood emphasized patient safety and promised full cooperation with CID. But the updates avoided specifics, provided no timeline on charging decisions and did not address whether oversight gaps may have allowed misconduct to continue.

The Nov. 10 update noted that multiple additional investigations are underway to review clinical practices, chaperone procedures and other systems, a process victims say is long overdue. The lawsuit alleges that any chaperone present, including both nurses and the clients' husbands, were not allowed in the room during appointments with McGraw.

Cobos filed suit Nov. 10 in Bell County, alleging McGraw recorded patients without consent and performed unnecessary or inappropriate exams. More lawsuits may follow, including potential claims against the Department of the Army.

"These women aren’t just alleging misconduct," Cobos said. "They’re describing an entire system that failed them at every level — from reporting to oversight to accountability."

McGraw has not been charged and is presumed innocent under military law. CID has not announced a timeline for completing its investigation.

Cobos said his firm continues to receive calls daily at his firm from former patients.

"This wasn’t one bad doctor," he said. "It was an institution that looked the other way. And now it’s time for answers."



The Army CID could not provide more information to Fox News Digital regarding any incidents predating allegations made at Fort Hood by Jane Doe.