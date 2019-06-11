Montana man suing cryonics company for $1 million and return of father's frozen head 

A lawsuit filed by a Montana man against a cryonics company is asking for $1 million -- and the return of his dad's frozen head after the business cremated the remainder of the man's body.

The dad, Laurence Pilgeram, paid Alcor Life Extension Foundation, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., $120,000 before his death to keep his body frozen, hoping he might be brought back to life when medical technology permits, The Great Falls Tribune reported. When he died at age 90 of cardiac arrest in 2015, the company cremated his body with the exception of his head and sent the ashes to his son Kurt.

The head is being preserved in liquid nitrogen.

“They chopped his head off, burned his body, put it in a box and sent it to my house,” Kurt Pilgeram, 57, told the paper in his Dutton, Mont., home. "I want people to know what's going on."

Alcor said it kept its part of an agreement with Laurence Pilgeram and accused his son of trying to receive life insurance funds designated for cryonic preservation under the false pretense that he was concerned “about unspecified issues with the cryonic preservation of Mr. Pilgeram’s cephalon,” or head.

“Imagine if you made a contract as an adult, and you are of sound mind, and then one of your kids pops up and said, ‘I don’t like that agreement you made?’” said James Arrowood, an Alcor attorney.

Laurence Pilgeram was Alcor's 135th patient and had been a cryopreservation member since 1991, according to the company's website.

Alcor did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on Tuesday. The company has cryopreserved around 170 people, according to The Tribune.

“They do have Ted Williams there, but I think he’s frozen in parts,” said David Tappeiner, Kurt Pilgeram’s attorney, referring to the legendary Red Sox player being preserved at Alcor’s Arizona headquarters. “It’s kind of like sci-fi.”

Kurt Pilgeram told the paper he will cremate his father's head should it be returned and spread the ashes across a family ranch in Montana.