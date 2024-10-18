Montana authorities searching for killer as death reported as bear attack now investigated as 'brutal' murder

Authorities in Montana are searching for a killer who is "capable of truly heinous things" as they investigate the death of a man whose friend told police first he may have been the victim of a bear attack.

Dustin Mitchell Kjersem, 35, was found dead from a "vicious" attack Saturday morning while camping in his tent in Big Sky, the Gallatin Police Department said.

The friend who found Kjersem’s body thought it was a possible bear attack, but a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent with expertise in bear attacks found no evidence of bear activity at the scene.

"He was brutally killed at his campsite, and we need your help," Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said Wednesday during a news conference, calling for witnesses and anyone who might have video evidence from the time Kjersem went missing to when his body was found.

Kjersem was last seen on Oct. 10, leaving to go camping. He had plans to meet up with a friend the next day, but never made it. The friend went looking for Kjersem and eventually found his body, authorities said.

He died from "multiple chop wounds," the sheriff said, adding that no arrests have been made.

"This weekend, we lost our brother and our son, our uncle, our best friend and our dad in the most unimaginable way. Dustin was a great kid," Kjersem's sister, Jillian Price, said at the news conference. "He was a loving, helpful and adoring father who in no way deserved this."

Springer said authorities don’t have enough information to know if there is a threat to the community at this time, but added, "There is someone in our valley capable of truly heinous things."

"We do know someone is out there who killed someone in a very heinous way, so if you’re out in the woods I need you to be paying attention, you need to remain vigilant," he warned. "If you see anything suspicious, please just call us."

Springer said he doesn’t know what weapon the murderer used but said it was something "hard enough to cause significant damage to the skull."

Kjersem was last seen on Oct. 10 driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with a black topper and a silver aluminum ladder rack, heading for the Moose Creek area.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department for any updates.