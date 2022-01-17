Hundreds mark MLK Day marching across Frederick Douglass Bridge, demand voting legislation

Hundreds marched across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and called on Congress to pass voting legislation.

"Today we are here for this march across Frederick Douglass bridge to say to the president and U.S. Senate: You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing, but we need you to use that same energy to ensure all Americans have the unencumbered right to vote," Martin Luther King III told the crowd before the march.

Marchers said they came to honor the late King, protect democracy and bring awareness to voter suppression.

"I'm terrified that our democracy is under attack," one woman told Fox News Digital. "We are seeing an erosion of our voting rights."

"If we can't push through voting rights, we're going to see a slide towards authoritarianism," she continued.

Another marcher, Joseline Garcia, told Fox News: "Dr. Martin Luther King stood for protecting democracy for everyone, and so we're here to ensure that takes place."

A college student said: "In today's era, with voting and voter suppression, we just want to let everybody know that we're here to support."

Many also demanded Congress pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a combination of voting bills. Democrats argue that the legislation will prevent voter suppression, but Republicans have argued that it will open elections to fraud.

"John Lewis will protect your rights, Garcia said. "It is all of our futures, no matter who you align with, that is at stake."

Similarly, Charles Lowrey said he was marching because "the legislation in Congress needs to be passed," in order to "improve voting rights."

"It's so important," Lowrey told Fox News.

The voting legislation has no clear path forward since Democrats don't have the votes needed for it to pass.