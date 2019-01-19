Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

Missouri woman arrested after son, 2, falls out of her car and is fatally struck

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Missouri woman was locked up after her toddler son was fatally run over after falling out of her moving car.

The accident was reported around 5 p.m. Friday on a road near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Elijah Roby, 2, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, KMOV-TV reported.

His mother called 911 after driving the injured boy to a nearby gas station, according to the station.

MINNESOTA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FALLS OUT OF MOVING CAR

Ebony Roby, of St. Louis, was arrested by St. Louis County police on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, KSDK-TV reported.

She was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police questioned the motorist who struck the boy, the station reported.