Missouri man gets 2 life sentences for rape, murder of 18-year-old daughter

A Missouri man was reportedly sentenced to two life prison terms for the rape and murder of his 18-year-old daughter at a Kansas City motel in 2016.

Jerry Bausby was sentenced to life for second-degree murder and sodomy and was given an additional seven years for sexual abuse and four years for incest, according to Kansas City's FOX 4.

His daughter, Daizsa Bausby, was found sodomized and suffocated at the Four Acres Motel on March 21, 2016.

Family members said the high school senior was studying to get her associate’s degree and was looking forward to college.

“She was such a bright light. She was such a shining star,” one of her teachers said, according to FOX 4.

Detectives caught Bausby on surveillance video and DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

“We began to suspect, somethings not right, you know something,” Daizsa’s aunt told FOX 4. “That was the hardest thing to deal with, just to be in Daizsa’s shoes, to see her own father take advantage of her, she was helpless.”

Her family said she was trying to help her father stop using drugs.

“She didn’t deserve what Jerry did to her,” her sister said.