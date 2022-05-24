Mississippi teen fatally shot after 'prank goes wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Mississippi teenager was fatally shot during what police call a "prank goes wrong." The Jackson Police Department reports that the victim, Christopher Patton, 15, along with his 17 and 19-year-old friends, intended on scaring the alleged shooter, Joshua Davis.

Davis was another friend of the trio. The three teens covered their faces with ski masks and carried toy waters guns that appeared to be assault rifles as they approached their friend's home.

Police reports that when the boys approached the home, Patton pointed the toy gun at Davis, who fired once at Patton, shooting him in the chest.

Davis could face charges if authorities conclude that his gun was stolen, illegally obtained, or used in another crime.

Investigators are currently questioning witnesses including the two friends who accompanied Patton on the prank.

Police have identified the case as a justifiable homicide.

If no charges are filed, investigators will send results to the district office. The final decision will be made by the grand jury.

