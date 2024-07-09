Mississippi security guard shot, killed at convenience store; 3 teenagers charged

A security guard was shot and killed at a Mississippi convenience store Monday morning, according to police.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with capital murder in connection with the incident.

Roy Love, 60, was working security at M&M Food Express at 516 Cooper Road in Jackson, Mississippi, when he was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said at a news conference.

At about 1:30 a.m., Love approached the three teenagers and asked them to leave, according to Wade.

"They subsequently attacked him. They took his weapon, and they fired upon him with their weapon," Wade said.

The chief said the motive of the teenagers, who already had a gun, was to steal Love's firearm.

"And they succeeded," Wade said.

Wade said video footage of the incident showed that Love never drew his gun.

After the shooting, two of the teenagers ran away on foot and the other one fled on a bicycle, Wade said.

Police arrested the three suspects within hours of the encounter.