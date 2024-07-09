Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

Mississippi security guard shot, killed at convenience store; 3 teenagers charged

Roy Love, 60, was working security at M&M Food Express in Jackson, Mississippi, when he was killed

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A security guard was shot and killed at a Mississippi convenience store Monday morning, according to police.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with capital murder in connection with the incident.

Roy Love, 60, was working security at M&M Food Express at 516 Cooper Road in Jackson, Mississippi, when he was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said at a news conference.

2 MURDER SUSPECTS WHO ESCAPED MISSISSIPPI JAIL ARE CAPTURED AFTER MANHUNT

M&M Food Express in Jackson, Mississippi

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Roy Love, who was working security at M&M Food Express in Jackson, Mississippi. (Google Earth)

At about 1:30 a.m., Love approached the three teenagers and asked them to leave, according to Wade.

"They subsequently attacked him. They took his weapon, and they fired upon him with their weapon," Wade said.

The chief said the motive of the teenagers, who already had a gun, was to steal Love's firearm.

"And they succeeded," Wade said.

FISHERMEN IN MISSISSIPPI PULL DRAMATIC RESCUE OF 38 DOGS TREADING IN WATER

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said video footage of the incident between Roy Love, 60, and the three teens showed that Love never drew his gun. (Jackson Police Department/Facebook)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wade said video footage of the incident showed that Love never drew his gun. 

After the shooting, two of the teenagers ran away on foot and the other one fled on a bicycle, Wade said.

Police arrested the three suspects within hours of the encounter.