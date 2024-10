Authorities have identified a body found stuffed inside a suitcase in Seattle this week as a woman who first went missing in 2023.

The woman, 37-year-old Shannon Marie Caslin Reeder, was reported missing in 2023, and her last confirmed sighting was in November of that year. Police say they are still trying to piece together what happened to Reeder.

The Washington State Patrol say Reeder's body was found in late September when state officials were clearing out a homeless encampment and smelled a strong odor coming from the suitcase.

"Ms. Reeder was known to reside in the area," WSP updates stated. "Detectives are working with those who knew her to put together a timeline of her movements prior to her death and eventual discovery of her remains."

"Detectives continue to investigate Shannon Reeder's death and are seeking information from anyone who has seen Shannon Reeder or had contact with her in the last 12 months. Anyone with information, that might be helpful in finding out what happened to Shannon, or who might have knowledge of who may have been involved in her untimely death and the callous disposal of her remains, are asked to call Detective John Ford at 425-401-7742 or Detective Ivan Sergeev at 425-401-771," police continued.

The incident comes as Seattle continues to struggle with homelessness and a lack of policing.

As of Oct. 1, the Seattle Police Department only dispatches officers to alarm calls that come with "supporting evidence, such as audio, video, panic alarms or eyewitness evidence" that someone is breaking into a home or business, according to a letter interim police chief Sue Rahr sent to alarm companies.

Advocates of the new policy say the vast majority of alarm responses do not result in an arrest.