California judge says missing mom Maya Millete's kids will stay with accused murderer Larry Millete's parents

A California judge granted visitation rights to Maya Millete's family on Wednesday to see the missing mother's three children, but the kids will remain in the custody of accused murderer Larry Millete's parents for now, according to local news reports.

Larry Millete was in a court battle with Maya's side of the family over visitation rights for the kids – ages 5, 10, and 11 – even before he was arrested last month for allegedly murdering his wife, who disappeared from the couple's Chula Vista home in January.

Maya's older sister, Maricris Drouaillet, petitioned the court for temporary custody of the kids after Larry was arrested.

Judge Julia Kelety said Wednesday that the kids will remain in the custody of Larry's parents for now, but that Drouaillet and Maya's other family members will be able to see them every Sunday afternoon, Fox 5 San Diego reports.

The judge also ruled that Larry's parents must provide mental health support for all three children, but noted that a court-appointed guardian found that the kids are doing well in school and there haven't been any changes in their behavior, according to the local news outlet.

Drouaillet could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. She told Fox News in October that Maya's side of the family hadn't seen Maya and Larry's three children since January, just a week or two after Maya went missing.

"It’s tough for the entire family, not just my mom and my dad, but their cousins, especially their cousins, because they grew up together," Drouaillet previously told Fox News.

"There have been birthdays, holidays that went, and they didn’t have their cousins. It hasn’t been the same."

Larry was reprimanded by a different judge and had his phone privileges revoked after a prosecutor revealed that he called his kids 129 times in the first week that he was in jail, violating a criminal protective order that was supposed to prevent him from contacting them.

Larry was arrested on Oct. 19 when a SWAT team raided the Chula Vista home that Maya disappeared from. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on Oct. 21.

An attorney for Larry could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles said in court on Nov. 4, when Larry was denied bail, that it is "a tragedy in and of itself" that the couple's kids are being told that "their mother walked away, didn’t love them, abandoned them."