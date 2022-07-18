Missing Maine parents and toddler: Aerial search comes up empty as detectives visit last known location

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maine police are asking for the public to come forward with any details or possible sightings of a missing mom, her ex and their 2-year-old daughter, who vanished almost three weeks ago.

Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their toddler Lydia set off on June 27 for what was supposed to be a three-day camping trip.

They never returned home.

Police have confirmed two sightings, on June 29 and July 2, the latter at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine, about 100 miles from Sidebotham’s home in Sanford.

Detectives visited Mexico to investigate some leads Friday, Sanford Police Lt. Matthew Gagne told Fox News Digital. Store clerks who encountered the parents and child reported nothing unusual and no signs of distress.

Despite reports that Hansen may have been abusive, police have no evidence that Sidebotham was in distress and say she went on the trip voluntarily. Hansen’s state criminal records contained no violent convictions.

"We don't have any evidence to believe that this is a kidnapping or some sort of abduction," Gagne said.

But police are hoping that they can learn more if more witnesses come forward with potential sightings.

The Maine Warden Service led two aerial searches last week looking for the car the missing group was believed to be traveling in: a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, with a black rear bumper and Maine license plate 1563VJ. They found nothing.

"The vehicle has not been seen at all," Gagne said. "We don't even have a photo of it."

The department was expected to release additional images in the case later Monday.

Because of the large distances involved, anyone who sees Sidebotham, Hansen or Lydia is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Sidebotham’s family told the Boston Globe earlier this month that Hansen, her ex-boyfriend, asked her to go on an impromptu trip on June 27.

Jill Sidebotham lives in Sanford with her parents, who had advised her not to accept Hansen’s invitation to go camping, the elder Sidebotham, who did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry, told several media outlets. Her Facebook account indicates that she has a 10-year-old son from another father, and she is reportedly engaged to another man.

Sidebotham’s fiancé, Corey Alexander, 31, told The Sun that he fears something has gone "very wrong."

"She was always upfront with me about everything," he told the outlet. "We never hid anything from each other. She never mentioned anything about the camping trip to me."

He said he last heard from her on June 29 over Facebook Messenger.