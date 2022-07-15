Maine parents and toddler missing after camping trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maine police are searching for a family missing for more than two weeks after leaving for what was supposed to be a three-day camping trip.

Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia were last seen on July 2 at a Walmart store in the town of Mexico, Maine, about 180 miles north of Boston. The parents are no longer a couple, and Sidebotham is reportedly engaged to another man.

Prior to the July 2 sighting, which police said did not appear suspicious, they last had contact with Sidebotham’s family on June 27, when they set out for a camping trip, according to the Sanford Police Department. They were expected to return three days later.

In a Facebook post appealing to tips from the public, Sidebotham’s father Ron Sidebotham wrote that "It’s not Jill’s nature at all to just disappear" and asked for anyone with information to contact police.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI STUDENT JIMMIE ‘JAY’ LEE NOW MISSING FOR A WEEK AS FATHER APPEALS FOR TIPS

"We’re so worried for the two of them," he wrote. "We feel broken."

They were traveling in a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, with Maine license plate 1563VJ. The vehicle has a black rear bumper, according to police.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact their local police department.

MISSING DYLAN ROUNDS: UTAH DEPUTIES NAME SQUATTER NEIGHBOR AS SUSPECT IN DISAPPEARANCE OF 19-YEAR-OLD FARMER

Last week, Sanford police said they were trying to locate the family to check on their wellbeing but had "no indication the family is in danger."

"Out of caution, we would like to confirm this and advise them of the extended family’s concerns," the department said in a statement on July 8.

Police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for an update Friday.

TEXAS EQUUSEARCH FOUNDER AWARDED $24M IN WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT OVER DAUGHTER'S 1984 MURDER

Sidebotham’s family told the Boston Globe last week that Hansen, her ex-boyfriend, asked her to go on an impromptu trip on June 27.

Jill lives in Sanford with her parents, who had advised her not to accept Hansen’s invitation to go camping, the elder Sidebotham, who did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry, told several media outlets. Her Facebook account indicates she has a 10-year-old son from another father, and she is reportedly engaged to another man.

Sidebotham’s fiancé, Corey Alexander, 31, told the told The Sun that he fears something has gone "very wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was always upfront with me about everything," he told the outlet. "We never hid anything from each other. She never mentioned anything about the camping trip to me."

He said he last heard from her on June 29 over Facebook Messenger.