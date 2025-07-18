Missing Florida man who wandered away at popular New England tourist destination found dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 79-year-old Florida man was found dead Friday morning after going missing from the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the state Fish and Game Department confirmed in a social media post.

Officials said search crews had located the body of William Davis after a difficult three-day operation involving helicopters, drones and dozens of ground personnel atop the popular New England summer tourist destination.

"It is a tragic end to a tough search mission and the Fish and Game Department would like to thank all the volunteers and staff who worked tirelessly to bring Davis back to his family," the department said in a Facebook post.

Davis, of Jacksonville, Florida, reached the summit by way of the Mount Washington Cog Railway on Wednesday afternoon, the Fish and Game Department said in a news release Thursday. He was last seen near the visitor center around 3:20 p.m., after taking a photo with his wife. Soon after, he separated from her and walked toward the trail area alone.

At some point, Davis made brief contact with a state park employee by cellphone. He reported being off-trail and described his surroundings but could not explain his location. His phone died during the call. Search teams were notified shortly after 6 p.m. and began looking for him that evening.

Crews initially focused on the western side of the summit. Fish and Game officers, park staff, and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue used drones and ground teams to search the area into early Thursday morning.

Fog and wind slowed progress, and no sign of Davis was found, according to officials.

On Friday morning, search teams shifted their focus to the eastern and southern slopes of the mountain. Weather conditions had worsened. Rain, clouds, and high winds moved in. Temperatures hovered in the low 40s, and wind chill readings dropped to near freezing.

Mount Washington is known for sudden weather changes, rocky terrain, and limited visibility, even in summer. Wind chills can dip below freezing without warning.

Although the summit is accessible by car and train, trails just beyond the visitor center can turn treacherous for anyone unfamiliar with mountain hiking. Dozens of rescues are conducted on the mountain each year.

At around 11 a.m. On Friday, AVSAR volunteers found Davis’s body about 400 feet off the Lion Head Trail. The location was between the Alpine Garden and Tuckerman Ravine Trails, both of which run through rocky and exposed terrain. Rescue officials said Davis appeared to have suffered a serious fall.

A Black Hawk helicopter crew from the New Hampshire Army National Guard was conducting a training mission nearby and was able to assist with the recovery efforts during a short break in the weather, officials said.

An autopsy is pending at the state medical examiner. Authorities have not determined how Davis ended up in the remote area where he was found.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment.