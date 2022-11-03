Expand / Collapse search
Missing Chicago pregnant woman strangled to death by unborn child's father: Police say

Yaer Shen allegedly strangled Bilian Fang, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child and worked at his restaurant, police say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Chicago man has been charged with strangling to death a missing pregnant woman, who was carrying his child.

Yaer Shen, 46, was arrested Tuesday at his home in connection with the death of 40-year-old Bilian Fang. He is charged with first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death and intentional homicide of an unborn child, the Chicago Police Department said. 

Prosecutors said Shen and Fang worked together at a restaurant he owned, and the pair drove to his home on the day she went missing, Fox Chicago reported. She was 37 weeks pregnant. 

ILLINOIS DEMOCRATS ACKNOWLEDGE ‘TWEAKS’ TO SAFE-T ACT LANGUAGE COULD BE MADE FOLLOWING PUBLIC OUTCRY

Yaer Shen, 46, is charged with killing a pregnant woman who was carrying his child.

Yaer Shen, 46, is charged with killing a pregnant woman who was carrying his child. (Chicago Police Department)

Prosecutors said Shen and Fang got into an argument and that she attempted to call her 14-year-old daughter prior to her death. She tried using Shen's phone because he allegedly smashed hers in a previous fight. 

He then strangled her to death and took the body to the Stickney Water Reclamation Plant where he covered her with branches and threw her pink jacket and her personal belongings in a wooded area, according to police.

Authorities allegedly found a handwritten note signed by Shen that was among Fang's belongings. The letter appeared to be an apology letter, the news outlet reported. 

Fang's daughter reported her mother missing on Oct. 10 and told police she was with Shen. 

Bilian Fang, 40, was 37 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly killed by Yaer Shen.

Bilian Fang, 40, was 37 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly killed by Yaer Shen. (Chicago Police Department)

He is being held with no bail. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.