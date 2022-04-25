Missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl found dead, police open homicide investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm is urging the public to stay vigilant after a missing 10-year-old girl was found dead on Monday morning, about 12 hours after her father had reported her disappearance to police.

Iliana "Lily" M. Peters' father called police around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening and said his daughter never returned home from a visit at her aunt's house just blocks away.

Officers canvassed the area and found her bike in the woods near a walking trail in the area that she disappeared last night.

Around 9:00 a.m. this morning, searchers found remains in the same wooded area and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body belonged to Peters.

"At this point we do not have anyone in custody and I want to reiterate that people remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public," Kelm said at a press conference on Monday.

Anyone who may have information about Peters' death can call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.